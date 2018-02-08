Wofford Rallies Past Samford

Associated Press

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Fletcher Magee and Nathan Hoover teamed up to score 21 points in a late breakaway run as Wofford lost a big lead, but got it back and defeated Samford 92-79 Wednesday night, ending a two-game skid.

With Furman’s loss, Wofford takes sole possession of third place in the Southern Conference, rebounding from consecutive conference losses to The Citadel and Mercer.

Magee finished the game with 27 points and Hoover added a career-high 23 as five reached double figures for Wofford (17-8, 8-4). The Terriers shot 57 percent, made 14 3-pointers, Hoover with five and Magee with four. Wofford racked up 22 assists on 31 baskets, dominated the boards 36-25.

Magee, who is two 3-pointers away from breaking Wofford’s career record as a junior, has been named one of the 10 finalists for the Jerry West Award for the top shooting guard in Division I.

Demetrius Denzel-Dyson led Samford (8-18, 4-9) with 17 points, Eric Adams tossed in 16, Justin Coleman and Triston Chambers 13 each.

Wofford built an early 12-point lead, but Denzel-Dyson scored nine points, leading a 14-5 run as Samford took a five-point lead by halftime.

The Bulldogs have lost three straight on the road.

