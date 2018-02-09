2 charged in armed robbery at store in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Two men were charged in an armed robbery of a store in Henderson County on Monday.

Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies charged Brendan Kyle Patty, 32, of Etowah, and Darien Lee Webb, 47, of Fletcher, after they tried to rob an Etowah store Monday around 1 a.m.

A store employee told deputies that the two men entered the store and point a gun at him.

According to a news release, a fight occurred and the employee was sprayed in the face with a chemical substance and was hit in the back of the head.

Another person in the store at the time of the robbery was also sprayed with the substance and was pushed to the ground by Patty and Webb.

According to the sheriff’s office, during the fight the cash register was broken and allowed the suspects to take an unknown amount of cash.

The men also took a backpack with a .45 caliber handgun as they left the store.

As they were leaving, their vehicle became stuck in a ditch and they continued to run away.

The store employee was taken by EMS to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Patty was arrested on Monday and Webb was arrested Thursday night.

Both men were each charged with one felony count of robbery with a dangerous weapon and were taken to Henderson County Jail.

Patty was being held on $50,000 bond and Webb was being held on $60,000.