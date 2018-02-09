2 taken to hospital after dog attack in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said multiple people were reportedly attacked by a dog on a property in the 3000 block of Keys Street Friday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, the dog attack happened around 2:50 p.m.

Sheriff’s office officials said someone, a friend of the property owner, was walking the dog on a leash on the property when the attack happened.

The owner of the dog was not there during the attack, but the owner of the dog has been notified by law enforcement.

Two people were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

No children were involved in this incident.

Animal control officers reportedly took the dog to a shelter for testing.

Sheriff’s office officials said it is unclear why the dog attacked.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to update with more information as it becomes available.