Authorities: Officer, suspect dead in shooting near Atlanta

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say one officer has died and two deputies were critically wounded in a shooting that also left a suspect dead south of Atlanta.

Henry County Sheriff Keith McBrayer made the announcement Friday afternoon at a news conference.

He said it happened as the officers were serving an arrest warrant that morning at a home in Locust Grove, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.

WSB-TV reported two of the law officers were flown away by helicopter while the third was carried by ambulance.

Police blocked off multiple entrances of a subdivision not far from an outlet mall. They turned away people who don’t live in the neighborhood.

Yellow police tape cordoned off a section of one home’s front yard. Nearby Locust Grove Elementary School was put on lockdown.

