8 arrested in Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office’s ‘Operation Avalanche’

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Eight people were arrested during Oconee County Sheriff’s Office’s monthslong investigation into methamphetamine being brought into the county.

“Operation Avalanche” started Thursday as sheriff’s office deputies executed four search warrants at addresses on Carradine Road, O’Henry’s Lane, Argo Road and Louie Lane in and around the Seneca area.

The sheriff’s office arrested Maurica Daine Justus, Stephanie Deanna Clark, Travis Trent Lollis, Daniel Loyd Morrision, Dustin Allen Cox, Dustin Paul Thrasher, Tabitha Ann Hammond and John Floyd Richardson.

Justus was arrested at a location on Carradine Road on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. She was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center.

Clark was arrested at a location on O’Henry’s Lane on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. She was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center.

Lollis was arrested at a location on O’Henry’s Lane on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. He was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center.

Morrison reportedly pulled into a driveway at home on Carradine Road during the search, backed out at a high rate of speed and was later pulled over by deputies.

He was charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving under suspension due to a traffic stop. Morrison was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center.

Cox was charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

He was also charged with driving under suspension and failure to stop for a blue light in an unrelated incident on Wednesday afternoon after an attempted traffic stop due to a violation and pursuit from Oconee County into Anderson County.

Thrasher was arrested at a location on O’Henry’s Lane on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. He was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center.

Hammond was charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

She was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center.

Richardson was charged with conspiracy of traffic in methamphetamine, distribution of LSD and possession of methamphetamine. He was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office is continuing their investigation and expect more information to be released next week.