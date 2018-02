GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – For the first time we’re hearing the 911 calls that came after a shooting and hit-and-run happened in Greenville this week.

On Wednesday, a driver was shot in the head at a stoplight at the intersection of Rutherford Road and North Main Street.

Panicked callers dialed 911 about the incidents. Here are three calls released on Friday:

Five people were arrested and charged in the incident.

The shooting victim is expected to survive.