‘A Night to Shine’ for people with special needs

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A nationwide effort made it to the Upstate to give people with special needs an unforgettable experience.

A ‘Night to Shine’ creates a prom night to remember for people with special needs ages 14 and older.

It’s sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

First Baptist Church in Spartanburg is one of more than 500 host churches across the country putting on the event tonight.

Organizers say more than 200 ‘kings and queens’ got to be part of the event.

“This is certainly a big night for our guests – our friends. They love it. They’ve been looking forward to this since last year and the last month or so, boy they anticipation has been great,” said Larry McCullough, Sonshine Club Executive Director. “And you know, it brings great joy to us and to me personally just to see the excitement in their eyes when they come in.”

The SonShine Club worked with the tim tebow foundation to host the event at first baptist.

There was also a lot of cool activities like karaoke, horse and carriage rides, and ladies got their hair and makeup done.