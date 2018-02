ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Actor and Anderson native Chadwick Boseman is featured on the cover of Time Magazine.

He is the star of Marvel’s upcoming superhero movie “Black Panther.” The movie premieres on Feb 16.

According to IMDB, Boseman’s acting credits includes:

Thurgood Marshal in “Marshall”

James Brown in “Get on Up”

Jackie Robinson in “42”

Black Panther Trailer