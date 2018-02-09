Clinton woman buys new car with $250K lottery winnings

COLUMBIA (WSPA) – A woman from the Upstate celebrated winning $250,000 instantly in the South Carolina Education Lottery by buying a new car.

The woman from Clinton admitted to being shocked when she won a quarter-million dollars on the $10 Gold Rush ticket. She bought it at the Speedee Mart on West Main Street in Clinton.

“I’m just chilling,” the winner said according to SCEL officials. “It was like I was having a little heart attack.”

Two top prizes of $250,000 remain in the Gold Rush game, at odds of 1 in 660,000.