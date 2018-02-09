Family escapes house fire in Moore

MOORE, SC (WSPA)–Fire damaged a home in Moore early Friday morning, forcing a family to make a dramatic escape.

“It was very scary I had to bust out the window to try and throw them out the window because it was so dark and we didn’t have a plan so everybody was just running around in circles,” said Keesha Laney.

The fire happened around 4am on Chelsea Street. The family says smoke and flames came from the kitchen area. The home was full of fire when crews arrived. Everyone was able to get out safely.

“I finally got a hold of my baby and just threw him down the steps,” said Laney.

Laney had to go to the hospital for cuts to her hands and ankle. She was also having breathing problems.

“I’m glad that we all made it out of the house safe. I’m very glad of that. All my babies made it out safe and that everybody’s okay.”

Firefighters from Roebuck, Spartanburg, Poplar Springs, West View and Southport all responded. The cause is under investigation but early indications are that it may have started near a microwave. The family says they were renting the home and don’t have renter’s insurance.