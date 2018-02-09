Friday’s High School Basketball

AP-SC-BKH–S.C. Prep Scores
Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aiken 62, North Augusta 56
Blythewood 62, Spring Valley 59
Boiling Springs 77, Clover 53
Central 69, North Central 55
Cheraw 87, Chesterfield 82
Dorman 52, Gaffney 45
Florence Christian 50, Orangeburg Prep 39
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 64, Curtis Baptist, Ga. 40
Hillcrest 66, Mauldin 42
Hilton Head Prep 55, Hilton Head Christian Academy 24
Irmo 49, Dutch Fork 33
James F. Byrnes 64, Spartanburg 60
John Paul II 67, Thomas Heyward Academy 59
Laurens 64, Greenwood 60
Nation Ford 63, Fort Mill 51
Northwestern 72, Rock Hill 45
Palmetto Christian Academy 83, Northside Christian 37
Pendleton 63, Seneca 46
Porter-Gaud 72, Northwood Academy 30
Ridge View 60, Westwood 50
South Aiken 56, Midland Valley 45
South Aiken Baptist 56, Covenant Christian 52
South Pointe 67, Lancaster 62
Summerville 53, Goose Creek 45
Thomas Sumter Academy 54, Robert E. Lee Academy 38
Trinity Byrnes School 77, Pee Dee Academy 24
Wando 57, Stratford 43
Westside 59, T.L. Hanna 48
Woodmont 77, J.L. Mann 72
York Prep 83, Cardinal Newman 79
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ashley Ridge 47, Fort Dorchester 42
Cardinal Newman 76, York Prep 30
Clover 47, Boiling Springs 42
Dutch Fork 44, Irmo 23
Florence Christian 56, Orangeburg Prep 34
Gaffney 57, Dorman 53
Goose Creek 42, Summerville 25
Greenville 67, Wren 42
Greenwood 42, Laurens 38
Hammond 74, Ben Lippen 17
Hilton Head Christian Academy 47, Hilton Head Prep 15
John Paul II 39, Thomas Heyward Academy 35
Lexington 50, White Knoll 25
Midland Valley 52, South Aiken 38
Mountain View Christian Academy 39, Asheville Reynolds, N.C. 27
Nation Ford 41, Fort Mill 21
North Augusta 79, Aiken 16
Northwood Academy 65, Porter-Gaud 32
Pee Dee Academy 42, Dillon Christian 25
Richland Northeast 72, York Comprehensive 37
Rock Hill 73, Northwestern 41
South Pointe 69, Lancaster 66
Spartanburg 54, James F. Byrnes 49
Spring Valley 67, Blythewood 29
T.L. Hanna 47, Westside 42
West Ashley 37, James Island 27
Westwood 68, Ridge View 49
Woodmont 61, J.L. Mann 21
