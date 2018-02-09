Friday’s High School Basketball

By Published:

AP-SC-BKH–S.C. Prep Scores
Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL
Aiken 62, North Augusta 56

Blythewood 62, Spring Valley 59

Boiling Springs 77, Clover 53

Central 69, North Central 55

Cheraw 87, Chesterfield 82

Dorman 52, Gaffney 45

Florence Christian 50, Orangeburg Prep 39

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 64, Curtis Baptist, Ga. 40

Hillcrest 66, Mauldin 42

Hilton Head Prep 55, Hilton Head Christian Academy 24

Irmo 49, Dutch Fork 33

James F. Byrnes 64, Spartanburg 60

John Paul II 67, Thomas Heyward Academy 59

Laurens 64, Greenwood 60

Nation Ford 63, Fort Mill 51

Northwestern 72, Rock Hill 45

Palmetto Christian Academy 83, Northside Christian 37

Pendleton 63, Seneca 46

Porter-Gaud 72, Northwood Academy 30

Ridge View 60, Westwood 50

South Aiken 56, Midland Valley 45

South Aiken Baptist 56, Covenant Christian 52

South Pointe 67, Lancaster 62

Summerville 53, Goose Creek 45

Thomas Sumter Academy 54, Robert E. Lee Academy 38

Trinity Byrnes School 77, Pee Dee Academy 24

Wando 57, Stratford 43

Westside 59, T.L. Hanna 48

Woodmont 77, J.L. Mann 72

York Prep 83, Cardinal Newman 79

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ashley Ridge 47, Fort Dorchester 42

Cardinal Newman 76, York Prep 30

Clover 47, Boiling Springs 42

Dutch Fork 44, Irmo 23

Florence Christian 56, Orangeburg Prep 34

Gaffney 57, Dorman 53

Goose Creek 42, Summerville 25

Greenville 67, Wren 42

Greenwood 42, Laurens 38

Hammond 74, Ben Lippen 17

Hilton Head Christian Academy 47, Hilton Head Prep 15

John Paul II 39, Thomas Heyward Academy 35

Lexington 50, White Knoll 25

Midland Valley 52, South Aiken 38

Mountain View Christian Academy 39, Asheville Reynolds, N.C. 27

Nation Ford 41, Fort Mill 21

North Augusta 79, Aiken 16

Northwood Academy 65, Porter-Gaud 32

Pee Dee Academy 42, Dillon Christian 25

Richland Northeast 72, York Comprehensive 37

Rock Hill 73, Northwestern 41

South Pointe 69, Lancaster 66

Spartanburg 54, James F. Byrnes 49

Spring Valley 67, Blythewood 29

T.L. Hanna 47, Westside 42

West Ashley 37, James Island 27

Westwood 68, Ridge View 49

Woodmont 61, J.L. Mann 21

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)