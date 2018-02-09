H.S. Basketball: Zion Thrills In Home Finale, GHS Rolling

Zion Williamson’s break away jam with less than 10 seconds remaining sealed a 58-54 victory for Spartanburg Day over Greensboro Day Thursday evening in Williamson’s final career home game.

Meanwhile, Greenville High picked up its 20th win of the season for a second straight year and now dials-in on the 4A state playoffs.

Thursday’s scores from the Associated Press:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Berkeley 73, Cane Bay 50

Christ Church Episcopal 65, Chesnee 47

Dillon 78, Waccamaw 50

Edisto 46, Swansea 42

Gilbert 77, Pelion 38

Gray Collegiate Academy 93, C.A. Johnson 35

Great Falls 81, Governors School 41

Greenville 69, Belton-Honea Path 42

Greer 77, Blue Ridge 59

Hartsville 63, Lugoff-Elgin 51

Hilton Head Island 58, Beaufort 42

Lake City 67, Georgetown 63

Lakewood 50, Darlington 48

Lamar 53, Timmonsville 48

Landrum 56, Blacksburg 52

Lewisville 59, McBee 56

Loris 65, Aynor 44

Newberry 72, Clinton 60

Ridge Spring-Monetta 68, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 61

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 64, Bluffton 59

Saluda 66, Fox Creek 52

Spartanburg Day 58, Greensboro Day, N.C. 54

Sumter 61, West Florence 53

Thomas Heyward Academy 69, Colleton Prep 37

Travelers Rest 82, Union County 58

W.J. Keenan 57, Eau Claire 45

West Oak 49, Crescent 47

Williston-Elko 68, Wagener-Salley 54

Wilson 60, Marlboro County 46

Wren 60, Eastside 55

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Berkeley 43, Cane Bay 40

Blackville-Hilda 69, Estill 54

Brashier Middle College 43, Liberty 26

Brookland-Cayce 52, Strom Thurmond 45

Christ Church Episcopal 59, Chesnee 20

Darlington 42, Lakewood 27

Dillon 64, Waccamaw 39

Georgetown 53, Lake City 24

Greenville 67, Belton-Honea Path 44

Greer 59, Blue Ridge 51

Hartsville 69, Lugoff-Elgin 35

Landrum 75, Blacksburg 72

Lewisville 37, McBee 34

Loris 47, Aynor 19

Ninety Six 48, Abbeville 29

Pelion 40, Gilbert 32

R.B. Stall 54, Colleton County 36

Ridge Spring-Monetta 51, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 16

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 47, Bluffton 44

Saluda 57, Fox Creek 25

Spartanburg Christian 47, Oakbrook Prep 34

Spartanburg Day 58, Greensboro Day, N.C. 53

Thomas Heyward Academy 41, Colleton Prep 39

Timmonsville 39, Lamar 38

Travelers Rest 40, Union County 30

Wagener-Salley 48, Williston-Elko 32

Wilson 81, Marlboro County 50

Wren 47, Eastside 32

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)