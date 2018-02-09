H.S. Basketball: Zion Thrills In Home Finale, GHS Rolling

Zion Williamson’s break away jam with less than 10 seconds remaining sealed a 58-54 victory for Spartanburg Day over Greensboro Day Thursday evening in Williamson’s final career home game.
Meanwhile, Greenville High picked up its 20th win of the season for a second straight year and now dials-in on the 4A state playoffs.
Thursday’s scores from the Associated Press:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Berkeley 73, Cane Bay 50
Christ Church Episcopal 65, Chesnee 47
Dillon 78, Waccamaw 50
Edisto 46, Swansea 42
Gilbert 77, Pelion 38
Gray Collegiate Academy 93, C.A. Johnson 35
Great Falls 81, Governors School 41
Greenville 69, Belton-Honea Path 42
Greer 77, Blue Ridge 59
Hartsville 63, Lugoff-Elgin 51
Hilton Head Island 58, Beaufort 42
Lake City 67, Georgetown 63
Lakewood 50, Darlington 48
Lamar 53, Timmonsville 48
Landrum 56, Blacksburg 52
Lewisville 59, McBee 56
Loris 65, Aynor 44
Newberry 72, Clinton 60
Ridge Spring-Monetta 68, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 61
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 64, Bluffton 59
Saluda 66, Fox Creek 52
Spartanburg Day 58, Greensboro Day, N.C. 54
Sumter 61, West Florence 53
Thomas Heyward Academy 69, Colleton Prep 37
Travelers Rest 82, Union County 58
W.J. Keenan 57, Eau Claire 45
West Oak 49, Crescent 47
Williston-Elko 68, Wagener-Salley 54
Wilson 60, Marlboro County 46
Wren 60, Eastside 55
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Berkeley 43, Cane Bay 40
Blackville-Hilda 69, Estill 54
Brashier Middle College 43, Liberty 26
Brookland-Cayce 52, Strom Thurmond 45
Christ Church Episcopal 59, Chesnee 20
Darlington 42, Lakewood 27
Dillon 64, Waccamaw 39
Georgetown 53, Lake City 24
Greenville 67, Belton-Honea Path 44
Greer 59, Blue Ridge 51
Hartsville 69, Lugoff-Elgin 35
Landrum 75, Blacksburg 72
Lewisville 37, McBee 34
Loris 47, Aynor 19
Ninety Six 48, Abbeville 29
Pelion 40, Gilbert 32
R.B. Stall 54, Colleton County 36
Ridge Spring-Monetta 51, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 16
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 47, Bluffton 44
Saluda 57, Fox Creek 25
Spartanburg Christian 47, Oakbrook Prep 34
Spartanburg Day 58, Greensboro Day, N.C. 53
Thomas Heyward Academy 41, Colleton Prep 39
Timmonsville 39, Lamar 38
Travelers Rest 40, Union County 30
Wagener-Salley 48, Williston-Elko 32
Wilson 81, Marlboro County 50
Wren 47, Eastside 32
