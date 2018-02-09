Hometown Spotlight: Flat Rock East Henderson High girls compete in coding

(Henderson County, NC) WSPA

7 News is in East Flat Rock to highlight a group of girls competing in a coding and computer programming competition.

Instructor Hannah De La Riva teaches a class called Microsoft Intro to Computer Science. In the class is a handful of girls who previous to this semester had little to know experience coding but after just a few weeks, have improved enough to compete in the Go Cyberstart Competiton.

The competition is a 17-state challenge, “ Girls Go CyberStart” which is aimed at encouraging girls to explore the field of cybersecurity. This runs from (Feb. 20-25)

Students from the school will also be competing in the Special Olympics on April 13 with April 20 as a rain date.

On April 14 there is a fundraiser for East Henderson Athletics and you can get $100 tickets by stopping by the school.