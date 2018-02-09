Monday begins hearing for Townville Elementary School shooter

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – We’re just days away from the hearing to determine whether the teenage suspect in the Townville Elementary School shooting will be tried as an adult.

Anderson county officials have been preparing for months, and the two side roads along the courthouse, Benson and Whitner, will be blocked off for security starting Monday. Then inside the courthouse, access will be restricted only to those involved in this case and county employees unless it’s an urgent matter.

The reason for these measures is because this is a family court case and will not be open to the public.

“Because of the nature of the hearing there are going to be a lot of families involved so the people who are entitled to be here are going to be a crowd within themselves,” said Richard Shirley, Anderson County Clerk of Court.

The hearing is expected to last all week. In the end, the judge will decide to either waive the case up to adult court or leave it in family court.