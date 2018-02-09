National Pizza Day deals

(WSPA)–February 9 is National Pizza Day.
Here are some pizza facts from nationdaycalendar.com:
-Pepperoni is the most popular pizza at 36% of all pies ordered.
-Over 3 billion pizzas are sold in the USA each year. Add another 1 billion on frozen pizzas
-17% of all US Restaurants are pizzerias.
-Americans consume on average 23 pounds of pizza per person each year.
There are some deals to help celebrate.
Little Caesars: Plans to announce deal at noon
Whole Foods: Large Take & Bake pizzas on sale for $9.99
Domino’s: Facebook announcement expected Friday