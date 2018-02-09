SC child dies from flu complications, first in state this season

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – A South Carolina child has died from complications associated with the flu, marking the first pediatric flu-related death this season, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday.
According a DHEC news release, the child was from the Midlands Region of South Carolina and died in Midlands Health Region.
“We extend our condolences to this family and all families in South Carolina who have suffered lost during this flu season,” Dr. Lilian Peake, DHEC’s Director of Public Health, said.
In the release, DHEC encouraged South Carolinians to get a flu shot.
The following is the full news release from DHEC:
In addition to receiving a flu shot, South Carolinians are encouraged to take the following preventive measures:
- Avoid people who are sick.
- Stay home from work, school and errands if you are sick. By doing so, you will help keep others from getting sick, too.
- Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze. Use a tissue if one is handy. Throw it away immediately after use.
- Wash your hands often and thoroughly.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth. Germs are often spread when someone touches something that is covered with germs and then touches their eyes, nose or mouth.