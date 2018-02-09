SC woman convicted after leaving baby in trash bin

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina woman has been convicted after dumping her newborn daughter in an apartment trash bin.

Local media report that an Horry County jury in Conway on Thursday convicted Shelby Taylor of Myrtle Beach of attempted murder. Taylor will be sentenced next week.

Taylor and her attorneys did not deny the basic facts of the case. She gave birth at home in 2015 while her husband and 16-month-old daughter were asleep. She put the girl in a trash bag and placed her in a trash bin at the apartment complex.

The girl was found by two brothers and survived.

Defense attorneys argued Taylor suffered from a severe form of postpartum depression.

Prosecutor Scott Hixon said Taylor intentionally deceived everyone in her life and intended to kill her baby.