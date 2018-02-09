Spartanburg goes “over the edge” to support cancer

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Forget your typical white tie fundraiser.

The Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties has an event planned that is better described as “white knuckled.”

In April 100 people will be repelling 10 stories from the new AC Hotel in Spartanburg as part of the “Over The Edge Upstate” challenge.

Attorney Buck Brandt was the first to sign up, even though he is “very afraid of heights.”

He admits, he agreed to do it before looking over the balcony, but he also has an inspiration that’s a more powerful force than fear; Marcia Brandt, his sister, who died in 2004.

“She learned on Christmas day that she had brain cancer and she died on her birthday one year later on January 1st surrounded by her friends singing happy birthday to her,” he said.

Glaydeane Lee is also going over the edge in memory of her sister-in-law who died of lung cancer.

As the Executive Director of the Cancer Association, she hopes the event will raise 150,000 to help support its mission.

“We are wanting to do this to be able to provide services like gas cards, wigs, counseling for nutritional supplements, all of those things that are needed during treatments,” she said.

Only the first 100 people to raise $1000 dollars will get a chance to repel 10 stories down the AC Hotel. Here’s how you can sign up.

Now if you just don’t have the guts to go over the side of the building, you can always be a part of the chicken coup here on the ground. You have to register online, raise $50, and you’ll have the best view.

Brandt, who battled prostate cancer, himself, 13 years ago, is living proof of just how much you can overcome.

“I am still terrified, but it will be fine. She will be smiling from heaven,” he said.