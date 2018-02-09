Suspects sought in armed robbery at business in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for suspects in an armed robbery that happened at a business Friday morning.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the robbery happened on El Charrito Tienda at the intersection of Dana Road and Upward Road just before 10 a.m.

A witness told deputies that two men ran to a gold Cadillac Escalade and drove off.

The Escalade was reportedly stolen from a private residence and was used in the robbery.

The vehicle was later found abandoned on Pottery Terrace off of Tracy Grove Road.

According to the release, surveillance video showed the Escalade was followed by a smaller, dark colored car believed to be a Mazda 6, a Nissan Maxima or a similar type of vehicle.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case — including anyone who observed those described vehicles near Pottery Terrace, MacIntosh Lane or El Charrito — or anyone needing to report suspicious activity to call the sheriff’s office at 828-697-4911.