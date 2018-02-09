New baby giraffe at Greenville zoo named Kiden

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – The name of the new baby giraffe at the Greenville Zoo is “Kiden.”

Zoo officials made the announcement at a news conference Friday. The name Kiden – given to the first-born daughter of giraffe Autumn – is of African origin and means “female born after three-plus boys.”

Kiden is pronounced like KY-den.

The Grubel family from Greer submitted the name, which was one of 249 names submitted to the zoo in an online naming contest.

The Grubels had previously named Autumn’s first offspring – a boy named Kiko.

Zoo officials say the bonding between Autumn and Kiden has gone well since the birth just before noon on January 31.

She’s a “very patient mom” according to zoo officials.

The Greenville Zoo provided updates on the number of people who watched Kiden’s birth. A total of 91,602 people watched via the camera in the giraffe barn through Earthcam. Most of the viewers came from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Brazil, Germany, Spain, Japan, Italy and Russia.

More than $2,900 was raised through donations associated with the naming contest to pay for continued coverage by Earthcam.

The Greenville Zoo will reopen to the public on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. after being closed for annual, routine maintenance.