Weekend Events: Feb. 9-11

(WSPA)–Justin Moore will be at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium Saturday night with special guest Dylan Scott. It starts at 8PM and tickets start around $40. You can get them online.

Work out and help people with disabilities with the Cupid’s Chase 5K. It’s happening at Conestee Park in Greenville Saturday morning. The race starts at 10AM but registration starts at 8AM. It will cost $40 to participate but you can also make donations to the cause online.

It’s Mardi Gras at the Swamp Rabbit Café in Greenville. Check it out Saturday from 5PM until 9PM. They’ll have live music from the Greenville Jazz Collective and they’ll be serving up lots of treats. They’ll have king cake, beignets, gumbo and more. It’s free, so don’t miss out.