Woman stabs roommate during fight in Marion, NC

MARION, NC (WSPA) – A woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her roommate during a fight at an apartment in Marion early Friday morning.

According to a Marion Police Department news release, officers responded to the apartment, located on Spaulding Road, in reference to a disturbance between roommates.

McDowell County 911’s center received another call a short time later about an assault, which resulted in a stabbing, from that same location.

When police arrived, they made contact with a 19-year-old victim sitting on the sidewalk with a stab wound.

The victim was taken to Mission Hospital by McDowell County EMS for treatment of the stab wound.

Officers then made contact with Elizabeth Fabian, a resident in the apartment, with another female at the scene.

Investigators were called to the scene and determined an argument led to a fight.

Fabian later admitted to stabbing the victim.

She was arrested and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Fabian was being held on $100,000 bond.

According to police, the victim remains in the hospital.