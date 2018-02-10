1 arrested in armed robbery in Henderson Co., 1 still on loose

Related Coverage Suspects sought in armed robbery at business in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested a man in connection with two stolen vehicles and the armed robbery of a business in Henderson County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Cele Leyva-Hernandez is charged with two counts of Larceny of a Vehicle, Breaking and Entering, Larceny after Breaking and Entering, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and second degree Kidnapping.

The Sheriff’s Office says Leyva-Hernandez and another person robbed the El Charrito Tienda at the intersection of Dana Road and Upward Road just before 10:00am before leaving in a stolen gold Cadillac Escalade.

That Escalade was reportedly stolen from a private residence and was found abandoned on Pottery Terrace off of Staton Road later Friday.

Henderson County deputies attempted to stop a vehicle near Union Hill Church Road that was reported stolen Saturday morning.

After that vehicle crashed, deputies caught the driver after a short foot chase. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver, later identified as Cele Leyva-Hernandez, dropped evidence linking him to the stolen Cadillac Escalade.

Leyva-Hernandez is being held in the Henderson County jail on $1,210,000 bond.

Investigators are still working to identify the second suspect in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4911.