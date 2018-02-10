2 Ohio police officers shot, killed; suspect in custody

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP/WCMH) — Westerville police have confirmed that two officers have been fatally shot Saturday at a home in this Columbus suburb.
A police statement says the officers responded to a 911 hang-up call around 11:30 a.m. and were shot after they arrived at a residence.
A suspect was wounded and transported to an area hospital, according to Westerville Police.
The Columbus Division of Police will be handling the investigation.
Police will hold a press conference around 3:30pm Saturday.
The city of Westerville is asking for prayers for the officers and their families.