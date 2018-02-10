2 Ohio police officers shot, killed; suspect in custody

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP/WCMH) — Westerville police have confirmed that two officers have been fatally shot Saturday at a home in this Columbus suburb.

A police statement says the officers responded to a 911 hang-up call around 11:30 a.m. and were shot after they arrived at a residence.

A suspect was wounded and transported to an area hospital, according to Westerville Police.

The Columbus Division of Police will be handling the investigation.

Police will hold a press conference around 3:30pm Saturday.

The city of Westerville is asking for prayers for the officers and their families.

It is with a heavy heart we report a second Westerville officer has been killed in the line of duty. We will share more details here as it becomes available. — City of Westerville (@tellwesterville) February 10, 2018

We are deeply saddened to report that one of our officers has been killed in the line of duty. Please continue to follow back for more information. — City of Westerville (@tellwesterville) February 10, 2018