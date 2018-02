ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at a NAPA Auto Parts store on Main Street in Anderson.

Firefighters say the fire was contained to the ceiling, roof and walls.

According to Anderson City Fire Chief Randy Bratcher, the fire was due to a heater malfunction.

Main Street is closed between Market Street and River Street at this time.

