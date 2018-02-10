Flood watch issued for Upstate and western North Carolina

With periods of heavy rain likely this weekend here in the Upstate, foothills and western North Carolina, the local National Weather Service in Greer issued a Flood Watch that includes most of the WSPA viewing area until 7AM Monday. See the image below to find out if your community is included.

Periods of locally heavy rain can be expected starting Saturday evening as disturbances move along a slow moving frontal boundary that will park itself over the Carolinas Saturday night through Monday. Because of the nature of these disturbances, we will probably experience lulls in the rain at times this weekend; however, with 2 to 3 or more inches of rain expected to fall in several periods late Saturday night into Sunday, some areas may experience flooding issues as the heavy rains run off.

