Florida Gulf Coast Comes Back to Beat USC Upstate, 88-71

Spartanburg, S.C. (USC Upstate SID) – Mike Cunningham led the USC Upstate men’s basketball team offensively, tying his season-high of 26 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a strong second half by the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles in an 88-71 loss on Homecoming Saturday afternoon from Eddie and Ann Payne Arena in the G.B. Hodge Center.

USC Upstate falls to 7-21 on the season and 2-9 in league play while Florida Gulf Coast improves to 20-8 overall and 11-0 in the conference.

A LOOK AT THE NUMBERS

Cunningham fell two points shy of tying his career scoring mark of 28 points after finishing the game shooting 8-of-16 from the field.

Cunningham set a new career-high behind the 3-point line with a 7-for-13 mark.

The Spartans had three players, led by Cunningham, finish the game in double-figures as Deion Holmes added 16 points and Ramel Thompkins 13.

Holmes pulled down a team-high eight rebounds for USC Upstate while Malik Moore added seven and Thompkins six.

Jure Span dished out a game-high seven assists.

RaySean Scott Jr. had a team-leading 21 points for the Eagles and led five players in double-digits scoring along with Brandon Goodwin (19), Zach Johnson (14), Christian Terrell (14) and Antravious Simmons (11).

Goodwin, Simmons and Scott Jr. all had six rebounds.

Goodwin and Terrell both contributed six assists.

The Spartans finished the game shooting 34.7 percent (25-of-72) and made 9-of-11 free throw attempts for an 81.8 percent mark.

USC Upstate held a 41-40 advantage in rebounds and 13-5 in second chance points.

FIRST HALF BREAKDOWN

The Spartans opened the game on an 11-0 run during the first 3:25 and took an 11-point advantage on a three-point play by Holmes.

Florida Gulf Coast scored the following four points before USC Upstate answered with seven straight and held an 18-4 advantage at the 12:32 mark on a three-point play from Avery Diggs.

The Spartans led by 10 or more points for a majority of the last 13 minutes of the first half with the Eagles trailing by single digits only once at 32-23 with 4:46 to go.

USC Upstate took its largest lead of the game at 32-14 with 7:22 remaining when Cunningham connected on a 3-pointer.

After FGCU cut the lead down to nine points with 4:46 left, the Spartans closed the half out on a 12-6 run with Cunningham recording six on back-to-back 3-pointers.

Carson Smith knocked down a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left to send USC Upstate into halftime leading 44-29.

SECOND HALF BREAKDOWN

The Eagles began the second half outscoring the Spartans 18-5 over the first 5:59 and cut the lead down to 49-46 at the 14:01 mark on a three-point play by Goodwin.

Holmes answered the next series with a layup to put USC Upstate back in front 51-46 with 13:35 left.

Florida Gulf Coast then went on a 12-2 run over the next four minutes to go ahead 58-53 with 8:46 to go.

The Spartans would get as close as three points the remainder of the half when Holmes connected on a layup the following possession to make the score 58-55.

The Eagles scored the next seven points and later led 69-58 at the 6:09 mark on a dunk by Johnson.

Florida Gulf Coast held an 11-point advantage twice during a stretch of almost two minutes with the last coming at 74-63 with 4:14 left.

Cunningham made three free throws at the 4:07 mark to put USC Upstate back to within eight points at 74-66.

The Eagles led by double-figures for the final 3:44 of the game.

Terrell gave FGCU its largest lead of the contest on his layup with four seconds left to put the final score at 88-71.

UP NEXT

The Spartans play the final two road games of their regular season next week, Feb. 15-17, at North Florida and Jacksonville.

