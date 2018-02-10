Former basketball player remembered at Converse College

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – “Ellen was the best kind of person you could ever want to know,” Robin Griffith said.

Those are the words Robin Griffith had to say about her daughter Ellen Petty. She says she lost her daughter too soon. Ellen, 23, died of an accidental alcohol and drug overdose last January.

“So I want all of you to realize that if it could happen to her it could happen to you or it could happen to me,” Griffith said.

Ellen was once a basketball player at Spartanburg Day School and then at Converse College. On Saturday, her for former team honored her memory. During halftime her mother spoke about some of the things her daughter had been struggling with before her passing.

“Issues with self doubt, social anxiety, some family troubles and peer pressure,” Griffith said.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control 550 people in South Carolina died due to an opioid overdose in 2016.

Now, Ellen’s family has turned their heartbreak into action. They created a non profit foundation in her honor. It is called the Ellen 23 foundation. The foundation’s goal is to raise awareness and build education through sports to help others see the danger in drugs.

Here is the link to the foundation’s website: http://theellen23foundation.org/