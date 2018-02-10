Furman Uses 37-7 Run to Beat Wofford, 76-52

Greenville, S.C. (Furman SID) — Furman reeled off a 37-7 first half run to erase an early nine-point deficit en route to a 76-52 victory over Wofford in Southern Conference men’s basketball action before a crowd of 2,552 on Saturday afternoon at Timmons Arena.

The victory earned Furman a split of the regular season series with Wofford as both teams moved to 17-9 overall and 8-5 in conference play.

After Wofford raced out to an 11-2 advantage in the first 3:14, Furman held the Terriers scoreless for over seven and a half minutes and scored 16 straight points to grab an 18-11 lead. Furman, 7-of-16 from long range in the first half, continued to pour on the offense as they turned the spurt into a 37-7 run to take a 39-18 lead on John Davis III’s triple with 1:58 to go in the half.

The Paladins opened the second half on a 7-0 run to build the lead to 46-21 and shot 51.9% over the final 20 minutes to cruise to the 24-point triumph.

Davis paced the Paladins with 13 points, while fellow senior Daniel Fowler added 12. Junior Matt Rafferty contributed nine points and a game-high 10 rebounds, and redshirt-freshman Clay Mounce chipped in with eight points. Jalen Williams returned to the Furman lineup with seven points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots in only 14 minutes.

The Paladins shot 46% from the field, while limiting Wofford to 35.2% shooting, including just 7-of-23 from three-point range. Furman managed a 32-20 edge in points in the paint and outscored the Terriers in second chance points 13-2 despite grabbing just one more offensive rebound. The Paladins were guilty of only seven turnovers and recorded 10 steals.

Fletcher Magee and Nathan Hoover led Wofford with 10 points apiece.

Furman caps its three-game homestand on Thursday, February 15, when it entertains Chattanooga at 7p.m.