BELTON, SC (WSPA) – Police in Belton are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in a theft from a car wash.

According to the Belton Police Department, a man driving a pickup truck stole a trash can from the business on Anderson Street.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Belton Police Department at 864-338-8450 ext. 200 or email beltonpolice@cityofbeltonsc.com.