House fire in Belton sends one man to hospital with burns

BELTON, SC (WSPA) –

Belton and Gaffney Fire Departments in addition to surrounding agencies, responded to a house fire just before 9:00 Saturday morning. One man was inside the home on Cedar St. when the fire started. He was taken to ANMED with burns.

Nearly 25 firefighters are on the scene from multiple fire departments. When crews arrived they say they could see flames shooting out the roof of the house.

Fire officials say the home is a total loss.

SLED is en route to help with the investigation.