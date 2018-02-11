1 dead after shooting in Cherokee Co.

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – One man has died at the hospital after a shooting in Cherokee County, Sunday afternoon.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner, 33-year-old Sherman Tate was shot in the abdomen and died at the hospital just after 4:00pm.

The coroner says deputies were called to a fight on 3rd Avenue between 4th Street and 5th Street around 2:00pm.

When they arrived at the scene, witnesses told them that one person had been shot and was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, according to the coroner.

There is no word on any suspects.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.