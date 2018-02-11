Local musician honored after sudden death

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – There is not a day that goes by where Tracy Littlejohn is not on his family’s mind.

Tracy passed after a sudden heart attack in late January.

Zapata Tate, Tracy’s cousin, says Tracy was a musician that was innovative and creative.

Tracy traveled the upstate playing in shows with many of the people who came out to say one last goodbye.

Family and friends say hearing Tracy’s favorite songs being played by the people he cared about most brings them pure joy.

“It’s an honor knowing that you left an impact on people’s life and knowing that a lot of people cared about you that’s really special,” Kamari Littlejohn said.

Many bands filled the line up at Gottrocks on Sunday to honor Tracy. His family and friends also got the chance to show love to their cousin, uncle brother the same way he loved them during his life.

“If he had the shirt on his back he would give it to you that’s the type of person Tracy was…he was always there for you whenever you needed him,” Scott Littlejohn said.

Link to Go Fund Me page to help pay for Tracy Littlejohn’s final expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/tracy-littlejohn-final-expenses