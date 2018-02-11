Man sought by deputies in connection to Buncombe Co. shooting death

BUNCOMBE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man believed to be connected with a fatal shooting early Sunday morning.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, 911 was called around 2:45 a.m. for a victim with a gunshot wound to the head at a home on RC Cole Ln. Deputies arrived roughly

Cameron Ellis McElrath, 20 of Swannanoa is wanted in connection to the crime, states the sheriff’s office. McElrath may also be going by the alias ‘Cameron Curry’.

The person of interest is described as standing 6′ 1″ tall, weighing 215 lbs., with brown hair and eyes, and he was last seen wearing a black jacket.

McElrath is possibly driving a compact silver-colored and cube-shaped vehicle. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, so if anyone sees this man, please call 911 and do not approach him.