School Bike Club Pushing for Trail Expansion

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Big things are happening at a low-income school in Greenville County. The Bike Club at Lakeview Middle School is raising money to link their school grounds to the Swamp Rabbit Trail. The effort is called the “Lakeview Link.”

Lakeview teacher Jennifer Hull says, “I happened to be downtown one day and Ty Houck with Greenville Parks and Rec was there and I asked, ‘Could y’all build a piece of trail from our school to the trail. How does that happen?’ And, here we are.”

Getting a paved trail a quarter of a mile in length with fencing on both sides linked from a school’s campus to a major trail system isn’t that easy. It has taken three years of getting on council agendas, obtainiing right of way approval, fundraising, and sweat equity from the kids.

Eighth grader Malik Simpkins says, “We want to build a trail that leads from the back yard of our school to the Swamp Rabbit Trail so we wont have to go past any crazy drivers and stuff.” 15:03

Seventh grader Paulina Media says, “We have to walk beside our bikes, like beside the road, with all of the cars running beside us.”

The student bike riders may not have to worry about those fast cars in the next school year. Through a grant from the county, loose change fund raisers, and other means they’ve raised most of the money.

Greenville County has already made a $100,000 in-kind commitment to the “Lakeview Link” project. The rest would be up to the school, students, and community to fund the rest. They’ve already raised $50,000.

Hull says, “We’re ready. We’re shovel ready. We just need the money. We’ve raised three fourths of it so it’s going to happen and it’s exciting.”

They’re now working on the last stretch of raising enough money to start building.

To help Lakeview Middle reach it’s goal by July 1, visit bikewalkgreenville.org. Click on “Help Us Build The Lakeview Link” for more details.