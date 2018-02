POLK CO., NC (WSPA) – Officials say a culvert pipe gave out, causing a section of Green River Cove Road to wash out in Polk County.

According to Polk County Emergency Management, traffic is being stopped in both directions while crews work to repair the road.

Repairs should take several hours and officials hope to be able to reopen the road by the evening but repairs could continue into Monday.

The NC Department of Transportation is assisting in the repairs.