Woman stabbed, suspect on loose after SWAT standoff in Woodruff, deputies say

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A woman is in the hospital after a stabbing near Woodruff and deputies are searching for the suspect.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Varner Road in Woodruff to assist firefighters for a car crash. When they arrived, deputies found that the woman had been stabbed in the abdomen, causing her to crash the vehicle.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says the woman and multiple witnesses at the scene identified the attacker who they say entered a home on Varner Road.

Deputies and SWAT surrounded the home and made contact with the suspect until he stopped speaking to officers.

Several hours later, the SWAT team entered the home but were unable to find the suspect.

Investigators are still searching for the suspect at this time. The suspect’s name is not being released at this time because investigators say it would hinder the efforts of deputies still searching the area.

Varner Road is blocked in the area while deputies search for the suspect.

The victim underwent surgery at the hospital and her prognosis is good, according to the Sheriff’s Office.