2 men injured in dog attack in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Two men were injured after a dog reportedly attacked them at a home in the 3000 block of Keys Street last week.

We reported earlier that the attack happened on Friday around 2:50 p.m.

According to an Anderson County Sheriff’s Office incident report, deputies located the dog, a boxer, who was tethered to the front of a camper following the attack.

The dog was reportedly calm, was loaded into the vehicle by the deputy and was taken to Anderson County PAWS where he was placed on a bite hold.

The deputy then went to the hospital where two men were taken following the attack.

The first victim told police that he was walking the dog around the yard after the dog broke off of his leash.

The dog reportedly without notice went after the second victim who was working on a wheel barrow.

According to the incident report, the dog went up behind the second victim and locked on to the man’s right arm and wouldn’t let go.

The first victim told the deputy that he put the dog in a choke hold to get the dog to let go of the second victim’s arm.

The dog was then hit in the head several times with a hammer by someone before the dog let go.

According to the report, the dog bit the first victim on the chin and on the right arm.

The deputy said two bite forms were completed at the hospital.

In the report, the deputy located the owner and the owner said he felt it was in the best interest for his dog and the community if he signed the dog over to Anderson County PAWS.