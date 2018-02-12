2 wanted in Oconee Co. drug investigation

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials are looking for two people wanted in their “Operation Avalanche” investigation.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Amy Deanna Cobb, 30, and Mickey Edward Cox, 50, each wanted on a charge of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.

Cobb and Cox reportedly have outstanding arrest warrants related to the investigation.

Investigators believe that Cobb may be in the Atlanta Metro area.

According to the release, Cobb is believed to be a facilitator and the person “who has connections with the Mexican Cartels who are responsible for much of the Methamphetamine that flowed through Oconee County during the investigation.”

During “Operation Avalanche” officers seized firearms, cash and approximately 2 pounds of additional narcotics while executing search warrants.

Three people were directly related to the investigation were arrested on Thursday and five others were arrested during the execution of the search warrants.

“The ‘Operation Avalanche’ case goes back into Mexico with the narcotics making its way through Atlanta and into Oconee County,” Capt. Washington said. “Geographically, Oconee County is between two hub cities, Atlanta and Charlotte. The cartel and the criminal enterprises will use that middle ground for their benefit in terms of selling drugs and making their profit.”

Washington said that over 2,000 pounds of methamphetamine was trafficked through Oconee County, as well as places in the southeast, including North Carolina.

According to the release, Washington said the potential street value of the over 2,000 pounds of methamphetamine moved through the county was close to $100 million.