4 suspects in Greenville shooting out on bond, on house arrest

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Four of the five suspects accused in a shooting that happened in Greenville last week are out on bond, according to Greenville Police Department officials.

GPD’s Johnathan Bragg said the four suspects out on bond are on house arrest and are under electronic monitoring, and are being monitored closely.

Jaquan Devonta Dodd,18, Curtis Lee Collins, 19, Damous Chavon Beasley, 22, Xavier Miguel Concepcion, 22, and Justin Dashun Miller, 22, were all arrested after a man was shot in the head while driving on Rutherford Road near Main Street.

Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller said the driver was shot in the head from another car and a passenger in the victim’s vehicle was able to guide their vehicle to a nearby parking lot where it crashed.

Miller said two people were detained at the vehicles, two others were captured after a brief chase and one person was taken into custody after a hit-and-run.

The fifth suspect was reportedly involved in the hit-and-run crash and left the scene of that crash. Officers chased that person in the area of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Chick Springs Road.

We reported last week that police said they have not yet charged the person accused of shooting the victim yet, but that charge is pending.

They also said other charges are pending for others involved in the case.