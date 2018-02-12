Anderson Co. 7-year-old pens letter to Trump after school shooting

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (CNN/WSPA) – After a 14-year-old opened fire on children on the playground at Townville Elementary School in September 2016, 7-year-old Ava Olsen, a witness of the school shooting, decided to write a letter to President Donald Trump about the use of guns

And President Trump soon wrote her a letter back.

CNN’s Brooke Baldwin interviewed Olsen asking why she decided to write the president.

“Because I was mad and wanted more people to keep kids safe,” Olsen said. “Because my brother was at school and I was afraid that something was going to happen to him.”

Olsen’s best friend was killed in the shooting.

President Trump wrote back to the 7-year-old saying, “Dear Ava, thank you for your letter. It is very brave of you to share your story with me. Mrs. Trump and I are so sorry to hear of the loss of your friend Jacob. It is my goal as president to make sure that children in America grow up in safe environments, giving them the best opportunity to realize their full potential.”

When asked if the president answered all of her questions, Olsen said he didn’t and said she wanted to know “how that he can help keep kids safe.”

Baldwin also interviewed Olsen’s mother who said her daughter is still sad.

“She is still really struggling … a lot emotionally, she’s still very sad,” Olsen said. “Very angry, still just really upset.”