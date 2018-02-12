Barnes & Noble reduces staff after a weak holiday season

NEW YORK (AP) – Barnes & Noble, the nation’s largest bookseller, says it’s laying off staff after a weak holiday shopping season.

The company declined to give the number of jobs cut.

The cuts come after New York-based Barnes & Noble said last month that its sales at established sales slid 6.4 percent during the crucial nine-week period ending Dec. 30.

Most retailers have strengthened digital operations and sales have followed. At Barnes & Noble, however, online sales dropped 4.5 percent.

Amazon.com is winning over more people each year to its Prime membership program, at one point handing out trial memberships to 4 million people in one week. The Seattle-based Amazon has also opened more than a dozen physical bookstores so far.

CNBC first reported the news about the layoffs.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)