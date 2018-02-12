Discolored water safe to drink, SJWD officials say

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Water officials say there’s no need to be alarmed by discolored water in Spartanburg County.

SJWD Water District said in a news release issued Monday that the district experienced an issue with discolored water over the weekend.

Officials say the water is safe to drink and there’s no need to boil the water.

SJWD is flushing the system. The issue is expected to be resolved within 24 to 48 hours.

Water officials estimate the issue impacts less than half the district, which serves a 150-square-mile area of western Spartanburg County, including Wellford, Duncan and Startex.

SJWD serves about 50,300 people as of December 2013, according to the water district’s website.