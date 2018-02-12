Family safe after house fire in Spartanburg County

Spartanburg County (WSPA) — A family is safe after escaping a massive house fire in Woodruff.

Dispatchers tell us the call came in around 11:15 Friday night.

It happened on Irby Street, which is just off Main street.

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof.

Cynthia Darby says she and her husband heard a car alarm before hearing a loud pop. They went outside and saw the fire.

Darby says she spoke to her friends that live in the home and they say they lost two cars.

Fire officials have not said what caused the fire.