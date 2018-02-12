Fmr. SC Rep. Quinn gets probation, fine for misconduct in office

UPDATE – Former Rep. Rick Quinn was sentenced to 2 years probation and a $500 fine, according to Loren Thomas with WLTX.

Quinn pleaded guilty to misconduct in office. The other two former lawmakers who already pleaded guilty received probationary sentences.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Sentencing is set next week for a former South Carolina lawmaker who has pleaded guilty to charges in an investigation of corruption at the Statehouse.

The sentencing of former Lexington Rep. Rick Quinn by Circuit Judge Carmen Mullen is set for 9:30 a.m. Monday in Beaufort.

Quinn pleaded guilty to misconduct in office in December. Mullen delayed sentencing then.

Quinn was the third Republican lawmaker to plead guilty in the investigation.

Quinn’s lawyers have said he should avoid any jail time, in part because prosecutor David Pascoe has not sought tough sentences in a number of other cases.

The other two former lawmakers who already pleaded guilty received probationary sentences.

But Pascoe is asking for prison time. Quinn could be sentenced to up to one year in prison.