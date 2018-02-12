Missing Fort Bragg family found safe at Tennessee campsite, authorities say

RHEA, Tenn. (WNCN) — A missing family from Fort Bragg who hadn’t been seen in nearly a week were found safe Sunday night at a campsite in Rhea, Tennessee, according to authorities.

Lt. Bryan Coromato with the Utica Police Department said the family was located at the Jackson Island Campsite around 10:50 p.m.

Police had said the family was last seen in Utica, New York, while visiting family members, according to TV station WKTV.

Deanna Reynolds, 24, her husband Travis Reynolds, 25, along with their 19-month-old son Cooper, all of Fayetteville, North Carolina, were last seen nearly a week ago.

The Utica police department’s investigators were working with authorities in North Carolina to find the family.

The Utica Dispatch reported Travis Reynolds is a soldier at Fort Bragg.

Police said the group was last seen in south Utica on Monday night visiting the brother of Deanna Reynolds.

“They were renting a cabin in the area North of Utica and, you know, (the) last word was, you know, ‘going to go back to the cabin, still going to be around for a couple days’ and then they just kind of disappeared. The next day I had some very short text communication with them and then they went silent on us,” said Scott Franz, the father of the missing woman.

