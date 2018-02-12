Greenville businessman latest to launch SC gov bid

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – A businessman and U.S. Marine Corps captain is the latest candidate to join this year’s South Carolina governor’s race.

In a campaign video officially launching his campaign this week, John Warren of Greenville says that he’s “disgusted” by government corruption and as governor will require competitive bidding on all state contracts.

Warren served in the Marines for four years and founded Lima One Capital, a national lender for real estate investors. He joins Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill, Gov. Henry McMaster and former state labor chief Catherine Templeton in the GOP primary.

The Democratic candidates include Columbia Rep. James Smith, Charleston businessman Phil Nobel and Florence attorney Marguerite Willis.

Party primaries are scheduled June 12.

