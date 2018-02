GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A Greenville Co. school bus driver has been cited after a crash, according to SC Highway Patrol.

It happened at the intersection of Rutherford and Stallings Rd.

SCHP says the driver was head south on Rutherford Rd., disregarded a red light and hit another vehicle.

That vehicle was pushed into a third vehicle.

No one was hurt and no kids were on the bus at the time.

The driver was cited with disregarding a traffic signal.