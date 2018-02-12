Hooters giving away free wings to single people on Valentine’s Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Too chicken to declare your love on Valentine’s Day?

Then you can take a seat among your single peers at Hooters and enjoy some free chicken wings!

They call it Shred ‘Em and Forget ‘Em: because your ex’s picture is worth a thousand curse words.

If you visit your local Hooters restaurant you will be able to shred a photo of your ex in exchange for wings.

Specifically, you can buy 10 boneless wings, trash your ex, and get 10 more boneless wings for free. Ain’t love grand?

Unfortunately, there aren’t any Hooters locations left in the Columbus area, but you can travel to Dayton or Toledo if the one day only deal is too good to pass up.