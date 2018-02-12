Judge to decide if teen is tried as adult in Townville Elem. School shooting



ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A judge will decide if a teenager accused of killing his father before a deadly school shooting in Anderson County should be tried as an adult.

The hearing is expected to start Monday at the Anderson County Courthouse.

Authorities have said the suspect killed his father, 47-year-old Jeffrey Osborne, at the family’s home before driving to Townville Elementary School and opening fire as children were on the playground in September 2016.

Two students were wounded in the shooting. One student, six-year-old Jacob Hall, died of his injuries days later. A teacher was also shot and deputies later said a third student was injured.

The suspect was 14 years old at the time of the shooting. He’s been charged as a juvenile with two counts of murder, three charges of attempted murder and other crimes.